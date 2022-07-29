IMPHAL: The Manipur Congress has filed an FIR against the president of Manipur unit of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM).

The Manipur Congress has alleged that that Manipur BJYM activists led by the organisation’s chief – M Barish Sharma attacked its office.

The Manipur Congress alleged that its office was attacked by the BJYM activists while members of the organisation were staging protests against Sonia Gandhi.

Immediately after the incident, the Manipur Congress workers congregated and marched towards Imphal city police station to register an FIR.

Notably, BJYM is the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“We are giving 24 hours to Imphal City Police for registration of FIR against those who attacked Congress Bhavan in Imphal. If FIR is not registered by police, we will move the Hon’ble High Court of Manipur,” Manipur Congress leader Bhupenda Meitei said.

A video of the incident has also gone viral in the social media, in which the BJP youth members were seen shouting and threatening Manipur Congress workers.

In the complaint, the Manipur Congress stated that the BJP youth wing workers led by its president M Barish Sharma came in a violent manner and forcibly entered the official premise of Congress Bhawan in Imphal.

The Manipur Congress alleged that the BJYM activists indulged in criminal trespassing, criminal intimidation, intentionally breaking public peace, destruction of properties and using dangerous means, including fire, to cause grievous hurt by vandalizing the office and also forcibly making an attempt to burn down the Congress office in Imphal.

They also attacked and threatened the state security personnel, who were on duty guarding the Office of Congress Bhavan, thereby interfering and hampering the official duty of state government armed personnel deployed in the Congress Bhawan in Imphal, the Manipur Congress alleged.