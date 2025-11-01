Imphal: The Commemoration of the Foundation Days of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andhra Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Punjab, and Tamil Nadu was held on Saturday at Raj Bhavan, Imphal.

Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, graced the occasion. The ceremony featured video messages from the Lt. Governor of Ladakh, the Governor of Punjab, and the Governor of Kerala.

As part of the programme, artistes from the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy presented a spectacular choreographic performance based on the theme ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’, showcasing the spirit of unity in diversity through art and expression

Addressing the gathering, the Governor emphasized that India’s true strength lies in its unity amid diversity, where every state, culture, and citizen contributes to the nation’s collective progress.

Reflecting on the celebration of Statehood Day for fifteen States and Union Territories, he said the occasion reaffirms the vision of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — encouraging every Indian to understand, respect, and celebrate the cultures and traditions of others.

The Governor urged the younger generation to uphold these ideals by viewing India not as a collection of regions, but as one family united by shared values and aspirations.

Commending the artistes of the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy for their graceful performance, the Governor said their presentation beautifully captu