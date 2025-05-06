Imphal: Manipur police arrested a co-accused in connection with the case of sexual assault and other crimes against the inmates of Mangal Football Academy, Khabam Lamkhai in Imphal East district on Monday, officials reported.

Khangembam Shitaljit Meitei (28), a resident of Heingang Panthoibi Leikai, Imphal East, an alleged co-accused in the same cases, was arrested from his residence.

The Police had already arrested the main accused, namely, Nongthombam Mangalsana Meetei (45) of Kontha Khabam Maning Leikai, Imphal East, who runs a football academy and was reported to have habitually committed sexual assault and other crimes against the inmates of Mangal Football Academy, Khabam Lamkhai, Imphal East.

While the co-accused was put into police custody for in-depth interrogation, the main accused was produced before the Duty Magistrate in Imphal East district on Monday and remanded him in judicial custody till May 12, the officials reported.

An FIR under 351(2) of BNS and section 8 of the POCSO Act for committing sexual assault upon minor boys was registered in connection with the cases.

As part of the investigations, the medical examination of the minor victims was conducted at the Department of Forensic Medicine, JNIMS, hospital in Imphal East.

The duo was arrested by a team from the Heingang police station based on a complaint lodged by family members of the minor victims.

The matter came to light when the boys at the football academy complained to their parents that the coach had sodomised them, and the matter was promptly brought to the notice of the police.