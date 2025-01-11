Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday urged church, community, and other leaders from the Naga community to take an active role in resolving the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state.

Clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities have caused over 250 deaths and displaced thousands since May 2023, though the Nagas have not participated in the conflict.

Speaking at a program at Maram, a Naga-majority area in Senapati district, Singh appealed to the Naga communities, stating that the government need a third party to resolve the current issues and restore peace. Church and community leaders must take responsibility and initiative.

He emphasized that the Constitution and Manipur’s laws can address all grievances.

Singh added that whatever had happened was in the past, and as he had mentioned in his New Year’s message, it was time to forget and forgive.

He emphasized that they must walk the path of peace together to restore the earlier Manipur and that they need unity to resolve the crisis.

Singh sought the support of everyone, including elected members, former officials, and church leaders, to overcome this crisis.

He asserted that he is available for 24/7 to provide any necessary government assistance to restore peace.

The chief minister also stressed that he needed their help and that someone must step forward.

Highlighting the efforts made to resolve the Kuki and Naga clashes in the ‘90s, he sought Naga’s support and urged to take assertive steps toward peace.

Singh acknowledged that the concerns of indigenous people must be addressed, and all 34 recognized tribes in the state must live in harmony.

He also mentioned that his government is fighting against narcotics and emphasized the importance to identify illegal immigrants to protect the indigenous communities, who are in the minority.