IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday received a warning of targeting him on his Facebook.

In the wake of receiving the threatening post, the Secret Service is actively seeking out threats made online, rather than waiting for others to report them, sources close to the Chief Minister said.

“Sir, you need to care for yourself. They targeted you. They decided to keep two men to follow you so that you never get a chance to score the goal,” the post, the Chief Minister received on his Facebook stated.

Furthermore, the CM posted on his Facebook what he had received which writes, “Maybe we can ask Minister Yaima to stand near you to defend their attack.”

Ludouri,lonna pao piraklini, (Danger is ahead, I will pass the secret information).

Now it is the question of Yaima.

Who is Yaima, nothing has been mentioned about the latter’s name on Facebook.

Nor is this over as the CM says nothing about it so far.

However, following a threat post the Manipur CM received, a team tasked with protecting the Chief Minister of Manipur is constantly sifting through hateful online comments to find would-be assassins or insurgents, or miscreants, the sources stated.