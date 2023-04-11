IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that an errant rifleman has been suspended from his post and a departmental inquiry has been started leading to his ingesting drugs at gunpoint.

In his Twitter post, Manipur Chief Minister said as per the finding report of the inquiry, the punishment would be imparted to the errant rifleman.

Under the Assam Police Manual Part III Act, the errant rifleman Lhunjangam Lhungdim (37), personnel of the 2nd India Reserve Batallion has been suspended.

T Lalboi Haokpip, Commandant of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion in an order stated that Lhunjangam Lhungdim has been remanded into judicial custody till April 10 after being ingested drugs at gunpoint from a pharmacy at Thoubal bazaar on April 8.

The suspension order of the Rifleman Lhunjangam Lhungdim has been effected on April 9.

His services have been attested at the Thoubal police station engaging mainly in counter-insurgency campaigns.

The government order states that during the period of the suspension, his headquarters shall be the Battalion headquarters 2nd IRB at Naransena village in Bishnpur district and he shall not leave his headquarters without obtaining prior permission from the Commandant.

The rifleman in civvies entered a pharmacy asking the salesman for a drug without a doctor’s prescription.

Following the salesman’s refusal to do so, the accused took out a gun from the vehicle (Mahindra Bolero) he brought.

Threatening the salesman at gunpoint, he took a bottle of Ascoril Syrup and drank it.

And then, he went away without any payment, following which a complaint was lodged with the Thoubal police station.