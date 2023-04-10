IMPHAL: A rifleman of the India Reserve Battalion (IRB) who in civvies took drugs from a pharmacy at gunpoint was arrested, an official report said on Monday.

Lhunjangam Lhungdim (37), personnel of the 2nd IRB has been remanded into judicial custody till April 10 after producing before a judicial magistrate on Sunday, the report asserted.

Thoubal district police have taken up prompt action when Takhellambam Bidyapati Devi, the owner of the Lanchenba Pharmacy lodged a complaint on Sunday.

She also handed over CCTV footage to the police station which shows that the man was brandishing a gun at a salesman at Lanchenba Pharmacy.

The pharmacy was opened near the district hospital, the report stated.

The accused came to buy Zapiz tablets without a prescription.

Following the refusal to deliver the demand, the accused took out a gun from the vehicle (Mahindra Bolero) he brought and threatened the salesman.

Later, he went inside the pharmacy and took a bottle of Ascoril Syrup, and drank it, the report said.

And then, he went away without making the payment, following which a complaint was lodged.

Accordingly, police registered a case and arrested Lhunjangam Lhungdim along with the vehicle he brought.

He has been sent to police custody till April 10, the report added.