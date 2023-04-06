IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh who has always the growth of oriented mindset to promote and preserve the state’s indigenous form of martial art-thang-ta expressed his pleasure in keeping this tradition alive till today.

The Chief Minister in his Twitter post stated, “Elated by the recognition and honor were given to Thang-Ta guru, Kakchingtabam Sanathoiba Sharma as he is awarded the prestigious Padma Shri for Sports by President, Droupadi Murmu.”

Manipur CM N Biren further tweeted, “Thang-Ta, the indigenous martial art of Manipur has been promoted and popularized by his hard work and dedication, and we are truly proud of his achievements.”

Sharma is one of the 91 people who were selected for getting the award by the Ministry of Home Affairs on the eve of the 74th Republic Day.

The awards were presented at the Rastrapati Bhawan on Wednesday.

Thang-ta is considered one of the main components of the ancient Manipuri martial art form called Huyen Lnglon.

Thang means sword and spear in Meitei.

Thang-ta is said to be practiced in three ways – ritual, demonstration, and combat form.

Notably, when the princely Manipur Nation was under British rule from 1891-1948, this indigenous martial art was banned by the British. But it survived after it was practiced clandestinely.

Today the popularity level of the martial art form has definitely increased with the emergence of the Thang-ta Association in the state to which the chief minister has always given due preference for self-protection in every sphere of life in the state.

“Even at this old age of 67”, Sharma said, “I still practice Thang-Ta alone for at least half an hour to 45 minutes daily keeping my senses alert and the body light and healthy.”.

Born in Thoubal Wangkhem in Thoubal district of Manipur, initiated to this martial art form by his maternal uncle Gurumayum Gourakishore Sharma who himself was a Padma Shri in the field, Sharma said.