IMPHAL: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, on Friday (December 22), met governor Anusuiya Uikey at Raj Bhawan in Imphal.

During the meeting, the Manipur chief minister and governor discussed ways to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

They also discussed issues like re-settlement of displaced people, distribution of compensation to violence affected families.

The meeting also discussed about the progress of the final assessment of the damages due to violence.

The request made by the Committee on Protection of Meitei Victim Moreh for giving immediate relief to those who have lost their houses, shops, and properties was discussed and the governor asked the chief minister to take steps to extend relief to them.

Demands made by the political parties of Manipur to meet the Prime Minister to solve the problems of the state, JD(U)’s demand for providing immediate relief to the artist community and laborers and subsidized airfare for people of Manipur were also discussed in the meeting.

The Forum for Restoration of Peace’s appeal to stop illegal extortion by armed organizations from vehicles, goods, and shops was discussed. Recovery of weapons, sealing of the Indo-Myanmar border, initiation of the dialogue process, and free movement on the national highways were also discussed in the meeting.

The meeting discussed the representation submitted by the Joint Administrative Council of Manipur government employees associations urging for timely disbursement of salaries and pensions.