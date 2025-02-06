Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Thursday led his cabinet ministers and MLAs and took the sacred dip at Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj Uttar Pradesh in India.

The Chief Minister and ministers and MLAs from the state during the holy dip sought divine blessings for peaceful co-existence, harmony, and prosperity among all the people of the world.

Singh on his social media posted, “Joined by my Hon’ble cabinet colleagues and Hon’ble MLAs, we stand together in prayer, seeking divine blessings for our people and the nation. May this sacred gathering strengthen our collective spirit and guide us toward a brighter future.”

Among the cabinet ministers Th Biswajit, forest and environment minister, and Govindas Konthoujam, youth affairs, and sports minister were included.

MLA Premchandra from the Kumbi AC is also among the BJP legislators included in the holy dip.

Singh also stated that he urges everyone to join him in these prayers and seek the divine grace for a brighter, united future. Har Har Mahadev!

Further, in his post, Singh wrote, “It was a pleasure meeting Hon’ble MP and senior party leader Shri @rsprasad Ji at the Maha Kumbh 2025 before we take the holy dip at Triveni Sangam.”

He added, “Blessed to be in Prayagraj for the auspicious Maha Kumbh Mela, a divine gathering that comes once in 144 years.”