Guwahati: Ahead of the seventh session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, seven BJP MLAs from the state rushed to Delhi on a chartered flight Wednesday night at around 8:05 pm, sparking political speculation.

The MLAs—Karam Shyam, Th Biswajit, L Susindro, Sanasam Premchandra, Sapam Kunjakeswor, Khongbantabam Ibomcha, and Govindas Konthoujam—left Imphal alongside CAF and PD Director Robertson Asem, who is presumed to be part of the group, though this remains unofficial.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

While Biswajit claimed that the trip was solely to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela and that no political discussions would take place, Kunjakeswor hinted that political matters could arise if the opportunity presented itself.

The sudden departure of several MLAs to Delhi has fueled speculation that they may be meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, amid growing concerns about a potential political crisis in Manipur.

Notably, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had also left Imphal for Delhi on Wednesday evening to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The coordinated departure of the group of MLAs, especially in the wake of the Chief Minister’s departure to Delhi, has raised further questions.

One significant concern is the collective travel of the MLAs. The fact that a group of legislators, rather than individual MLAs, traveled together has added to suspicions that their visit may involve political discussions.

It is also worth noting that Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently invited Minister Y. Khemchand to Delhi and discussed the political situation in Manipur, ahead of the upcoming assembly session scheduled for February 10-24.

This makes it increasingly difficult to dismiss the trip as purely personal or religious.

Compounding the political drama, only two sessions of the state assembly have been convened this year, instead of the constitutionally mandated three, as outlined in Article 174 of the Indian Constitution.

The opposition has raised serious concerns about this deviation, questioning the justification for convening fewer sessions than required.

In response, the BJP has defended the government, citing historical precedents during Congress’s tenure, when only two sessions were held in 2003, 2007, 2008, 2009, and 2016.

Speculation is now rife over whether the central government is involved in discussions about potentially replacing the Chief Minister.

With the state assembly session looming and the stakes high, it remains to be seen whether the sudden departure of BJP MLAs will have lasting consequences on Manipur’s political stability.