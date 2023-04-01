IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited and inspected the construction works of a multi-crore Guest House for Tribal Chiefs inside the historic Sana Konung, Manipur Royal Palace complex, with a long vision to strengthen hill-valley ties in the state.

The Tribal Chiefs’ Guest House to be christened as ‘Chinggi Ningthousinggi Thungpham Yum’ would be constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 7 crore with funding from the North Eastern Council inside the Royal Palace complex, Imphal, about a half km from Manipur Chief Minister’s Bungalow, Imphal.

“Ready for construction tribal chief’s guest house inside the Sana Konung Complex70 ftx40 ft,” Chief Minister on his Facebook post stated.

The G+2 guest house will be constructed over an area covering 70×40 square feet and it is being constructed to accommodate the tribal leaders who use to face accommodation problems during Mera Chaoren Houba (an annual ritual ceremony for the bond of love between the hills and valley) and other traditional festivals signifying hill-valley relationships.

Manipur CM further appealed to the public to cooperate and support the initiatives of the government so that maximum development could be attained under the leadership of the people “oriented chief minister.”

Construction of a seven-storey building had already started and will be completed within five to six months, he added.