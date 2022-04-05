In a bid to bring lasting peace in the state, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has urged women organisations to convince the armed rebel outfits of the state to shun violence and come to the negotiating table.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh made this appeal while addressing reception program organised by the women of Ima market in Imphal in honour of the newly formed BJP government in the state.

While recalling the role played by women in Manipuri society, the chief minister reiterated the state government’s appeal to the armed rebel outfits to come overground for negotiations with the government.

Biren Singh said that that the Manipur government is serous to end violence and bring a political solution in the state.

During the program Manipur CM N Biren Singh also announced several initiatives to be implemented by the state government for the welfare of women vendors of the Ima markets in the state.