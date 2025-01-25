Manipur CM flags off state contingent for 38th National Games

Imphal: A blessing ceremony for the Manipur state contingent participating in the 38th National Games was held at the Chief Minister’s Bungalow in Imphal on Saturday.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh flagged off the contingent, which comprises 400 athletes from 19 disciplines, set to compete in Uttarakhand from January 28. The delegation will be accompanied by 76 officials from the Manipur Olympics Association.

In his address, Chief Minister Singh expressed pride in the state’s talented athletes and extended his best wishes for their success, emphasizing the importance of commitment, dedication, and hard work. He also shared that Rs 2.86 crores had been allocated for the games, covering travel expenses for athletes, coaches, and officials.

The event was jointly organized by the Manipur Olympics Association and the Department of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of Manipur.

Ministers, including Forest Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh, Social Welfare Minister Heikham Dingo Singh, and Education Minister Th. Basantakumar Singh, were present, along with other officials and athletes.