Guwahati: In a continued effort to restore peace in Manipur, the Central Government held a key meeting on Saturday, April 5, 2025, with representatives of the warring Meitei and Kuki communities.

The dialogue is part of the Centre’s broader initiative to find a long-term resolution to the ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023.

According to sources, the discussions focused on building trust, improving cooperation, and establishing a roadmap to bring back normalcy to the violence-hit state. Emphasis was placed on maintaining law and order, and promoting reconciliation between the two communities.

The Meitei delegation included six members from civil society organisations such as the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO) and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS). The Kuki side was represented by around nine community leaders. The Centre was represented by A.K. Mishra, a retired Special Director of the Intelligence Bureau, acting as the interlocutor.

The meeting follows Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement in the Lok Sabha on April 3, during a debate on the Manipur crisis. Mr. Shah informed Parliament that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has been holding separate dialogues with both Meitei and Kuki groups and plans to soon convene a joint meeting.

“While peace has largely returned, with no deaths reported in the last four months, the situation remains unsatisfactory as many displaced residents continue to live in relief camps,” Mr. Shah said. He reaffirmed that the Centre’s top priority is to restore peace and facilitate rehabilitation.

President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, 2025, following the resignation of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on February 9. The Manipur Legislative Assembly, whose term lasts until 2027, has been placed under suspended animation.

Since the outbreak of violence in May 2023, over 260 people have lost their lives, and thousands were displaced. In the early days of the conflict, several police stations across the state were looted, leading to the loss of thousands of arms and ammunition.

The latest peace talks are seen as a crucial step towards resolving the ethnic tensions that have deeply affected the social and political fabric of Manipur.