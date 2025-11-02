Imphal: The Kut festival, also known as Chavang Kut, an autumn harvest festival of the Chin-Kuki-Mizo communities that embodies unity, gratitude, and abundance, is celebrated every year by the Kuki-Chin-Mizo communities in Manipur.

This year, the 2025 Kut festival, marking the culmination of the harvest season, was observed in a low-key manner in Moreh, Manipur’s last border town in Tengnoupal district, under the joint initiative of the Moreh Pastors’ Fellowship (MPF) and the Hill Tribal Council (HTC), Moreh.

Away from the attention of national and regional media, the celebration took on a more spiritual tone, observed with devotion to God under the theme “A Day of Prayer and Retrospection.”

As part of the program, a mass prayer was held for the welfare, peace, and unity of the Kuki-Zo community, with participants from various civil society organizations (CSOs) in Moreh.

Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, extended his support to the festival and urged attendees to “strengthen bonds of brotherhood among all communities” and promote “peace, prosperity, and happiness in every household of Manipur.”

Former Chief Minister Biren Singh also conveyed his greetings on X, stating, “The festival embodies the spirit of unity, peace, and brotherhood among all communities of the state.” The Indian National Congress expressed similar messages of unity and hope.

The Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM), Thadou Students’ Association (TSA), and Thadou Academic Society (TAS) appreciated the Governor’s decision to restore the festival’s full and original name, Chavang Kut.

Given the prevailing situation in this volatile border state, this year’s Kut celebration concluded quietly, with a benediction pronounced by members of the Moreh Pastors’ Fellowship, marking a solemn yet meaningful observance of the traditional post-harvest festival.