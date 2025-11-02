Imphal: Nine insurgents associated with different underground groups were arrested along with arms and ammunition during the multiple operations launched in the Manipur valley districts on Saturday, the police said on Sunday.

Security Forces arrested 02 active cadres of RPF/PLA from their respective residences:

i. Vishal Achom @ Nanao, also known as Momosana (24) of Sagolband Moirang Leirak under Imphal-PS, Imphal West district, and

ii. Maibam Rocky Singh @ Thembung (38) of Sagolband Mabudhou Mantri Leikai under Imphal-PS, Imphal West district.

Security Forces, in the second phase of operation, arrested a juvenile and 2 active cadres of RPF/PLA from different locations:

i. Wangkhem Reeshav Singh @ Bihari (22) of Changangei Awang Leikai, who was arrested from Minuthong under Imphal-PS, Imphal West district, and

ii. Poireisana Yumnam @ Poirei (24) of Top Awang Leikai, who was arrested from his residence under Porompat-PS, Imphal East district.

The name of the juvenile has been withheld.

During the fourth phase of the operation, another cadre of PREPAK, one Pebam Nikesh @ Nanao @ Mitlang @ Poirei (28) of Kwakeithel Mayai Koibi Ningthoujam Leikai under Lamphel-PS, Imphal West district, was also picked up from his residence.

In the last phase of the campaign, a hardcore activist of KCP (PWG), later identified as Urikhinbam Malemnganba Meitei @ Watemba (31) of Jiribam Gulathon, Jiribam PS, Jiribam district, A/p – Thongju Part-II near Kono Khongnang Khong under Singjamei PS, Imphal West district, was apprehended from his current residence. The arrestee was involved in extortion from public and government colleges and exaction of mobile phones under duress from mobile phone shops located at the Lamshang area in Imphal West district.

From their possession, the following were recovered:

i. 01 .32 pistol along with a magazine loaded with a round,

ii. 01 IED and a detonator,

iii. 9 mobile handsets and

iv. 9 Aadhaar cards.