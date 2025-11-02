Imphal: An active cadre of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) responsible for an explosion case was arrested, and a cache of arms and ammunition was recovered in an anti-insurgency operation during the past 24 hours, officials said.

Following an investigation into the FIR related to an explosion at Lamdeng Khunou under Lamsang Police Station, Manipur Police on Saturday arrested an active cadre of KCP (Ibungo Ngangom group), named Ronaldo Maibam, 25.

He was apprehended from his residence at Hiyanglam Awang Leikai under Hiyanglam Police Station in Kakching district.

A red Hyundai Santro four-wheeler was seized from him. Based on his interrogation, security forces conducted a follow-up operation in the general area between Luwangsangol and Phaileng villages under Gamnom Sapermeina Police Station, Kangpokpi district.

During the operation, officials recovered five locally made bolt-action single barrel guns, eleven cartridges, two Baofeng wireless sets, three pairs each of combat shoes and sneakers, two military belts, and apparels including jackets and other combat clothing.