Imphal: Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, on Friday called upon the people of Manipur to continue fostering understanding, empathy, and collaboration, affirming that true unity is built not merely on geographical integrity but on emotional integrity — the bond of mutual respect and shared purpose.

Ajay Bhalla graced the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) observance held at the 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles Parade Ground in Imphal.

He urged all citizens, particularly in Manipur, to uphold this spirit of unity by working together across communities and sustaining harmony in everyday life.

The Governor further emphasized that Manipur’s diversity is its strength, reflected in its shared traditions, cultural harmony, and the contribution of its people — from the women of Ima Keithel to the farmers, artisans, and youth across hills and valleys.

He stressed that initiatives such as the Manipur State Rural Livelihood Mission, Skill Development Programs, and women empowerment schemes are bridging divides and promoting inclusive growth.

The Governor also led the gathering in taking the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Pledge, reflecting on the enduring legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India, whose visionary leadership and unwavering statesmanship forged the foundation of a united, resolut

e, and sovereign India. He stated that the celebration of National Unity Day is a reminder of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s courage and foresight in integrating more than 500 princely states into one Republic.

The Governor noted that the Statue of Unity stands as a lasting tribute to his leadership and as a symbol of India’s collective strength, integrity, and resilience.

Earlier, the Governor inspected the parade and took the salute at a grand march-past presented by 13 contingents. The parade was commanded by Pramesh Arambam, MPS, Commandant, 4th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB).

The participating contingents included the Army, Assam Rifles, BSF, CRPF, Combined Manipur Rifles, 1st Combined IRB, 10th IRB, 11th IRB, Civil Police (Imphal West and East), 9th IRB (Mahila), 14th Manipur Battalion NCC, and 65th Girls NCC.

The event also featured a choreographed dance performance titled “Akhoigi Apunba Saktam” (Our Collective Identity) by the Government Dance College, showcasing the spirit of unity and cultural harmony.