Manipur: Border trade with Myanmar resumes in Moreh

Imphal: Trade activities along the Indo-Myanmar border at Moreh, Manipur, are set to resume after a prolonged suspension caused by political instability.

Officials confirmed on Thursday that preparations are underway to reopen the Indo-Myanmar Friendship Gates No. 1 and 2.

As part of these efforts, Indian authorities have issued border passes to 60 Myanmar nationals intending to cross into Moreh. To obtain the passes, applicants must submit biometric data, photographs, and other required documents to Indian authorities at Moreh.

The passes will permit Myanmar nationals to stay in Moreh for up to one week, after which they must renew them.

Those entering through Gate No. 1 at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Moreh will undergo verification by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police. A similar process is in place for crossings through Gate No. 2.

The border trade at Moreh, which was disrupted following Myanmar’s 2021 military coup and the ethnic violence in Manipur, has significantly affected the region’s economy. Once a thriving trade hub, Moreh has faced economic stagnation due to the prolonged closure.

The Indo-Myanmar Border Trade Agreement, signed on January 21, 1994, initially allowed the trade of 18 approved items. This list has since expanded to 62 items, facilitating greater economic exchange between the two countries.

The resumption of border trade is expected to revive economic activities in Moreh and strengthen ties between India and Myanmar.