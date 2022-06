An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered on Friday at Imphal in Manipur.

The IED was recovered near a pharmacy at Imphal in Manipur.

Soon the area was cordoned off and bomb experts were dispatched to neutralise the threat.

No organisation, thus far, has claimed responsibility for planting the bomb.

Notably, there have been several bomb blasts in Manipur in recent times.

Recently, an IED went off outside the gate of a school at Imphal in Manipur.

