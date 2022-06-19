IMPHAL: The capital city of Manipur – Imphal – has been rocked by yet another bomb blast.

An improvised explosive device (IED) went off at Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai Road in Imphal on Saturday evening.

The bomb blast at Imphal in Manipur on Saturday was reported at around 7:50pm.

The bomb went off at a residential area in Imphal, Manipur.

No casualty or injury to anyone has been reported in the incident.

Also read: Assam floods: Death toll rises to 62, more than 1.5 lakh take shelter in relief camps

Personnel from Imphal city police in Manipur rushed to the bomb blast site and cordoned off the area.

Manipur police has launched an investigation into the bomb blast incident.

Notably, there has been a rise in incidents of bomb blasts in Manipur in the last couple of months.

The Saturday’s bomb blast incident was second in the month of June.

On June 5, a powerful IED went off outside the Little Flower School in Imphal, Manipur.