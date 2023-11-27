IMPHAL: Wedding bells are ringing at Imphal in Manipur as the day of nears when Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda will tie the knot with Lin Laishram.

Randeep Hooda reached Imphal – the capital city of Manipur – on Monday (November 27).

He was welcomed by Lin Laishram welcomed her fiancé at the Imphal international airport.

She was clad in a traditional Meitei attire.

Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, on Monday (November 27), offered prayers at Ibudhou Marjing Shanglen at Imphal in Manipur.

The marriage between Bollywood actors Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram is set to be the biggest wedding ceremony ever to take place in the Northeast.

Both the actors had announced their plans of tying the knot on November 24 via a joint statement on social media.

The wedding ceremony will take place at Imphal in Manipur.

The statement read: “Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior Princess Chitrangada, We are getting married with the blessings from our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th Of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep.”