Guwahati: A delegation of about 25 BJP MLAs from Manipur, including former Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the state Assembly Speaker, met BJP North East Coordinator Sambit Patra in New Delhi on Wednesday to demand the swift restoration of an elected government in the conflict-affected state.

The meeting took place at Manipur Bhawan, as legislators have been staying in the capital since October 4, seeking clear guidance from the party’s central leadership on Manipur’s political future.

The MLAs expressed growing frustration over the ongoing President’s Rule and warned that if the Centre cannot form a government soon, dissolving the Manipur Legislative Assembly and holding fresh elections would be the only viable option.

They highlighted how the extended period under President’s Rule has led to administrative paralysis and eroded public trust in democratic institutions.

In response, Sambit Patra urged the MLAs to foster political consensus among the Meitei, Naga, and Kuki representatives.

He emphasized that any new government must be inclusive, promoting peace and stability in the troubled region.

Patra also assured the delegation that the Centre remains committed to reinstating a popular government before the current President’s Rule expires in February 2026.

Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February 13, 2025, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh amid persistent ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities that erupted in May 2023.

The Central government extended President’s Rule for six months from August 13, 2025, citing the volatile security situation and the ongoing process of rehabilitating displaced people.

During the meeting, some MLAs voiced their disappointment over not securing meetings with Union Home Minister Amit Shah or BJP National President J.P. Nadda, despite repeated requests.

Patra assured them that consultations with senior party leaders would take place after the Bihar Assembly elections, hinting at further political developments later this year.

The political instability in Manipur began after months of ethnic violence triggered the collapse of the BJP-led government in February 2025.

Since then, the Centre has directly administered the state, with security forces maintaining law and order under the supervision of the Union Home Ministry.

Although recent months have seen relative calm, Manipur remains deeply divided along ethnic lines, with over 60,000 people displaced and hundreds of villages destroyed due to the ongoing conflict.