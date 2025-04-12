Guwahati: BJP legislator of Manipur T Robindro asserted on Saturday that the law and order situation in the state has significantly improved and expressed strong confidence that the Central Government will soon establish a new state government.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a program held in Kakching district of Manipur, the Thanga MLA revealed that peace dialogues between Meitei and Kuki civil society organizations have already commenced.

He added that discussions involving legislators from both communities are also likely to take place soon in order to foster reconciliation and stability.

“We have witnessed considerable improvement in the state’s law and order. We strongly believe that the Centre will facilitate the formation of a new government without delay. Peace initiatives between the Meitei and Kuki groups have begun, and we expect similar engagement among legislators from both communities soon to advance the peace process,” Robindro said.

Dismissing any speculation of internal division within the party, the BJP MLA maintained that all BJP legislators remain united and committed to preserving Manipur’s territorial integrity.

“There is no confusion or disunity among us. We stand together, and we will not allow any division of Manipur,” he affirmed.

Since May 2023, ethnic violence between the Meitei community in the Imphal Valley and the Kuki community from the surrounding hill districts has resulted in the deaths of over 260 individuals.

The conflict erupted following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ that opposed a Manipur High Court directive concerning the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Notably, the central government imposed President’s Rule in the state on February 13 after then-Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9. Although the state assembly remains active in name, it currently operates under suspended animation, despite its full term lasting until 2027.