IMPHAL: Manipur BJP has condemned the killing of its leader by miscreants in broad daylight on Tuesday (January 24).

No outfit has thus far claimed responsibility for the killing of the Manipur BJP leader.

The deceased Manipur BJP leader has been identified as Laishram Rameshwar Singh.

Singh was the convenor of ex-servicemen cell of the Manipur BJP.

The Manipur BJP leader was shot dead by unidentified miscreants at his residence in Thoubal district at around 11am on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses said that the unknown persons, who shot dead the Manipur BJP leader came in a white XUV without number plate and escaped from the site after committing the crime.

Rameshwar, a retired armyman and also a member of RSS was immediately rushed to the Raj Medicity in Imphal where he was declared brought dead.

Also read: Manipur BJP leader shot dead by miscreants

On hearing about the incident, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, who also holds the home portfolio, rushed to the hospital and took the stock of the situation.

The body of Rameshwar was later brought to the Manipur government-run Jawarharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital in Imphal for post-mortem.

On receiving the information, Thoubal district police in Manipur managed to arrest one suspect along with a car involved in the crime.

Upon intensive and extensive interrogations it was established that the Manipur BJP leader was shot dead by one Kishorjit, a resident of Haobam Marak in Imphal West district.

“He is still at large,” the Manipur police said adding that attempts are on to arrest the killer.