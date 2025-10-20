Guwahati: The Manipur Government has temporarily banned the sale and use of firecrackers throughout the Bishnupur district ahead of and during this year’s Diwali festival, which falls on Tuesday.

Pooja Elangbam, District Magistrate of Bishnupur, on Monday, issued a notification exercising powers under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, prohibiting the use of firecrackers during the Diwali celebrations.

The notification cites concerns over the prevailing law-and-order situation in the state and warns that crackers and fireworks could be misused by vested interests to create annoyance, panic, or confusion among the public.

Such misuse could also divert security forces, potentially causing injury, loss of life, or property damage elsewhere.

The notification clearly states that no individual, group, or firm may possess or sell firecrackers or fireworks without a valid government-issued license under Section 84 of the Explosive Rules, 2008.

Since the government has not issued any temporary licenses for the possession or sale of these items in connection with this Diwali, all such activities are illegal.

The District Magistrate warns that anyone caught possessing or selling firecrackers will face action under the Explosives Act, 1884, and related regulations.