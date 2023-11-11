The main festival of Diwali is celebrated on the third day of the five day period of grand festivities

It is considered to be a day for celebrating light which destroys darkness and pave the way for a bright future.

This biggest celebration takes place on the final day of Ashwin’s or Kartik’s dark fortnight.

Significance

This year, Diwali is being held on November 12.

People decorate their houses with earthen lamps and lots of fancy lights to commemorate the victory of good over evil.

Diwali is also known as the Festival of Lights as it is believed that rays of brightness spiritually dismiss darkness.

It also signify that the light of knowledge brings happiness and dispel away ignorance.

People worship the Goddess of Wealth Maa Lakshmi and God of Success Lord Ganesha on Diwali.

It is believed that worshipping them with devotion on the day of Diwali brings abundance to devotees.

Stories associated with Festival of Lights-

There are many beautiful legends associated with the festival of Diwali

As per Hindu scriptures, it is the day when Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after killing Ravana.

To celebrate the homecoming of their beloved prince Ram after a period of fourteen year exile, people spread cheer and enjoyed by lighting lots of lamps.

Diwali thereby became a grand festival which is celebrated by lighting up surroundings and enjoying together by bonding with friends and family

Here are some wishes that you can send to your loved ones-

i) May this auspicious day light up your life with rays of prosperity and positivity.

ii) Let this beautiful occasion bring success, happiness and prosperity to you and your family.

iii) Wishing you a joyful Diwali. May you be blessed with a life full of abundance and with loads of success in your career.

iv) May the day of Diwali bring loads of cheer to you and your family.

v) May God bless you with love and light. Happy Diwali!

vi) Let this holy occasion dispel away every negativity from your life and the good Lord bless you with light and love.

vii) Wish you loads of success, happiness and prosperity on this auspicious day of Diwali.

viii) May the light of lamps radiate your life just as it gloriously brightens the surroundings.