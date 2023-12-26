Imphal: A team of Assam Rifles seized tons of raw betel nuts being illegally brought into India from Myanmar through Manipur’s Tengnoupal district.

The haul, estimated to be worth over Rs 83 lakh, was discovered during a strategic ambush near the Ch Tengnoupal village on Monday.

Acting on intelligence, Assam Rifles personnel stationed at a Military Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) intercepted three vehicles crossing the border illegally.

Upon challenge, the drivers and co-drivers of the Myanmar vehicles fled on foot, abandoning their cargo.

A subsequent search of the vehicles revealed a massive stash of raw betel nuts, a highly sought-after commodity in the international market. A total of 231 sacks, weighing approximately 18,480 kilograms (18 tonnes), were seized, along with the three vehicles used for smuggling.

The estimated value of the seized betel nuts is over Rs 83.16 lakh, highlighting the scale of the smuggling operation.

Assam Rifles officials are currently coordinating with the Customs Department at Moreh to take further necessary action against the smugglers.