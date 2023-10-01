Imphal: The Kangliepak Kanba Lup (KKL), an Imphal-based civil body, has lifted its three-year ban on celebrated Manipuri film actor Soma Laishram.

KKL had accused Laishram of turning show-stopper in a beauty pageant held in New Delhi on September 16, despite a general appeal it made to the people and a “personal advice” to her to abstain from participating in such events when Manipur is “on the boil of ethnic crisis.”

Accordingly, KKL barred Laishram, a resident of Kongjeng Hajari Leikai in Imphal West district, from acting and social functions for three years with effect from September 18.

31-year-old Laishram, who has acted in over 150 Manipuri films and bagged several awards, had denied the accusations, saying that the Delhi event was a cultural programme celebrating the heritage of the Northeast.

Many civil and film bodies, including Film Forum Manipur (FFM) and Cine Actors’ Guild Manipur, stood by her.

In a statement issued on Saturday, KKL said that respecting the calls made by civil bodies, it decided to wholly lift the ban put on Laishram. The civil body also admitted that the restriction put on her was a misgiving.

“I’m happy that KKL has understood my response of pertaining to the Delhi event and lifted the ban put on me. I’m also thankful to the civil bodies and FFM for supporting me,” Laishram told the Waari Singbul on Saturday evening.