

Imphal: The Assam Rifles have apprehended two alleged smugglers and seized 3 lakhs of high-quality banned drugs weighing around 35.41 kilograms, worth approximately Rs 9 crores in Manipur’s Chandel district.

The operation conducted in the past 24 hours also led to the sizure of Rs 2.6 lakh in unaccounted cash and two four-wheelers used in the shady trades.

The Assam Rifles under Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (IGAR South) on Thursday confirmed the apprehension and seizures of the contraband items that the individuals smuggled into Manipur from Myanmar through the porous Manipur-Myanmar border.

According to the reports, the troopers launched the operation at T Bongmol, New Songyang axis, and Yangoubung Chandel district of Manipur on April 29, 2025 upon acting on intelligence sources regarding the movement of suspicious vehicles from Moreh towards Churachandpur.

As a part of the operation the troopers established Multiple Military Vehicle Check Posts (MVCPs) at T Bongmol Junction, New Songyang axis, and Yangoubung.

During the operation, the team intercepted two vehicles at the Yangoubung Private Vehicle Check Post.

Upon inspecting the vehicle the team recovered Rs 2.6 lakh in unaccounted cash, and 30 packets (3 Lakh tablets) of banned World is Your (WY) drugs worth Rs 9 Cr.

Following the recovery the team apprehended two individuals namely Paojathang Kipgen (30) from Govajang village under Moreh-PS, Tengnoupal District and Kamminlun Kipgen (24) of the same locality.

Further, the team recovered one Bolero (AS 32/9471), one Hyundai Creta (DL 5N 2021), banned drugs, cash, and some documents.

Reports added that the team handed over the apprehended individuals, vehicles, and contraband items to Moreh Police Station for further legal action.

