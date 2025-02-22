Manipur: Assam Rifles destroys 35 acres of poppy fields in Ukhrul

Imphal: Assam Rifles, in collaboration with local police and other security forces, destroyed around 35 acres of poppy cultivation in the TM Kasom hill range of Manipur’s Ukhrul district, which borders Myanmar to the east, on Friday.

During the operation, an illegal hut located in the center of the poppy field was set ablaze by Indian paratroopers as part of the poppy eradication drive, a key component of the state’s ongoing war on drugs.

The mature poppy plants were ready for harvest, which would have yielded approximately 175 kilograms of raw opium, valued at around Rs 2.1 lakhs in the local black markets. The joint team of security forces, consisting of both central and state law enforcement personnel, took two days to complete the destruction of the illegal crop.

The police have filed a case, and investigations are underway as the owner behind the illicit operation remains on the run.

In a statement, Assam Rifles highlighted that the operation is part of a broader, strategic effort to curb illicit drug production, protect the environment, and address national security concerns.

The joint efforts of security forces and local villagers demonstrate a commitment to eliminating poppy cultivation and promoting sustainable livelihoods for the people of Manipur.