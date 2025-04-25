Manipur: Arms cache including rocket launcher seized in Churachandpur

Imphal: Central and State security forces carried out a joint operation in the early hours of Thursday and seized a large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives, including a rocket launcher, from a remote area in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

Acting on a tip-off received from intelligence sources, the joint team launched a swift search operation in Teijang village, located under the jurisdiction of the Churachandpur district police station.

The operation, which began in the early hours of the morning, lasted for nearly four hours and involved the use of metal detectors to locate hidden weaponry in a suspected militant transit camp.

Security personnel recovered a significant quantity of warlike materials abandoned by militants at the site. Among the seized items were a Carbine Machine Gun, a country-made Single Barrel Rifle, and a five-foot rocket launcher.

The forces also found a country-made mortar, a Pumpi firearm, a carbine magazine, and several rounds of live ammunition, including ten 9mm bullets.

In addition, the operation led to the recovery of ten mortar bombs, a Pumpi shell, a high-explosive bomb, two 36-type hand grenades, twelve empty AK-47 cartridge cases, and an anti-riot dye marker grenade.

All the recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further legal action and investigation.

Officials suspect that the weapons were stockpiled for potential use by militant groups operating in the region. The success of this operation highlights the effective coordination between Central and State forces in tackling insurgency and ensuring the safety and security of the region.