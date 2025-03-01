Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review the security situation in Manipur on Saturday for the first time since the imposition of President’s rule, officials said.

Manipur has endured severe hardship due to the ethnic violence that erupted in May 2023, which has claimed over 250 lives.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The Home Minister will meet with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, top Manipur government officials, Army representatives, and paramilitary forces to assess the situation, according to officials.

President’s rule imposed in Manipur with effect from February 13, after N Biren Singh resigned as Chief Minister.

The government has placed the state assembly under suspended animation, originally supposed to serve until 2027.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This security review follows the February 20 ultimatum from the Governor, who called for the surrender of illegal and looted arms.

During the seven-day period, the public, particularly in the valley districts, handed over looted weapons.

The Governor also extended the deadline on Friday for surrendering looted and illegal arms until 4 pm of March 6, responding to requests from both hill and valley residents for more time.