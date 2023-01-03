IMPHAL: Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the Churachandpur medical college in Manipur on January 6.

This was informed by chief minister of Manipur N Biren Singh on Tuesday (January 3).

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh, on Tuesday, visited Churachandpur to take stock of the preparedness for the inauguration of the medical college in the hill district.

“Inspected the Churachandpur Medical College which will be inaugurated by Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah ji,” manipur CM Biren Singh tweeted.

He added: “Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji, we have been able to establish the first medical college in a hill district of Manipur.”

Inspected the Churachandpur Medical College which will be inaugurated by Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah ji.

Under the guidance of Hon’ble Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji, we have been able to establish the first medical college in a hill district of Manipur. pic.twitter.com/iCtC3hXwZD — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) January 3, 2023

The Manipur chief minister also inaugurated an Open Gym at Tuibong Peace Ground in Churachandpur district.

“The state government has been opening several open gyms in different corners of the state. This latest addition in the Churachandpur district will motivate the people to remain healthy and physically fit,” Manipur CM Biren Singh said.