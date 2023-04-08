IMPHAL: After bagging 22 awards at different International, national and regional film festivals, Manipuri short film ‘Lembi Leima’ is to be screened as its premiere show in its hometown Manipur Film Development Corporation, Imphal on April 14.

This Manipuri short film highlights the tale of human greed and perseverance with an ultimate fate.

Lembi Leima won Best Film (Gold) at the 1st Northeast Film Festival, Mumbai 2023 held at the NFDC building in Mumbai, presented by the NFDC and The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.

It has once again been awarded the Best Indian Short Film, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actor at the Sitannavasal International Film Festival 2022.

This film had its World Premiere at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, Australia.

Also, it was screened at 1st The First Northeast India International Film Festival, Dimapur, Nagaland with which it bagged the Best Regional Film award, Best Actress, and Best Supporting award.

Produced under the banners Cicada Film Production and RJ Star Production, this film is directed by Mayank Pratap Singh.

Bala Hijam Nigthoujam, Bijou Thaangjam, Naveen Jagbir Sandhu, Khonykar Khuraijam & Niranjoy Luwangcha are the star cast.

Bala Hijam Nigthoujam, the star cast of the film, in a statement issued here on Saturday, has stated that the premiere show of the Lembi Leima would be at the hall of the Manipur Film Development Corporation on April 14.