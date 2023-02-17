Imphal: Nine persons have been arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and drug worth around Rs 2.5 crore in the international market, and two bikes have been recovered from them, official sources said here on Thursday.

Based on credible intelligence inputs provided by Keithelmanbi Battalion under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), joint operations were launched with Thoubal Commandos and on thorough checking and investigation, two individuals were caught carrying 41 Nos of Plastic Soap Cases blue in color containing suspected Heroine No 4 weighing approx 484 gms in total worth Rs 2.5 Crores in International Market on Tuesday, a defense wing press statement said.

The apprehended persons along with the recovered items were handed over to Khongjom Police Station for further necessary legal actions, the statement added.

Imphal west district police arrested 2 suspected drug dealers namely Md Amir Khan, 33, and Md Maniruddin, 42, during a raid at an area at Samurou Panthoibi, Imphal West district on Wednesday night.

Ten soap cases containing 116 grams of brown sugar, two numbers of bikes, and two mobile phones have been recovered from them, the police said.

Meanwhile, the Kangpokpi police said that they have arrested 5 persons for an illegal poppy plantation at Thingsat Village, under Saikul Police Station jurisdiction. The arrested persons Paothang (65) Chungthang Khongsai (23), Seigin Haokip(41), Lengpao Kilong(39), and Seikhohao Haokip (30) were arrested on Thursday, the police added.