Imphal: A class XII standard student who was bitten by a puppy two months back succumbed to the viral disease at Regional Institute Of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Isolation Department Ward in Imphal on Monday, officials said on Tuesday.

With this case, a total of 8 persons including women and children die of rabies (hydrophobia) in Manipur during the past two years, the hospital reports confirmed on Tuesday.

Ngangom Bigsun (18), a resident of Kanto Makha Leikai in Imphal West district and son of Ng Baleshore of Kanto Makha Leikai, Imphal West was brought by his mother, Bijenti to the RIMS hospital after showing symptoms of hydrophobia from October 18.

Ng Bigsun, who was reading in Class XII at Competitive English School, Imphal, was bitten by a puppy belonging to a neighbour two months ago.

The puppy had also died some time back, according to the hospital reports. The puppy was not vaccinated against rabies nor Bigsun did disclose the incident of dog bite to his parents.

Also Read: Manipur: Bike cycle lifter arrested, Rs 50,500 challaned against motor vehicle offenders

As per RIMS isolation ward staff, not a single patient who was hospitalised with Rabies Encephalitis did not leave the hospital alive and all of them died within a week.

Meanwhile, the RIMS authorities have appealed to all the people that they should get an anti rabies vaccine within 24 hours of a dog or cat bite. Dogs who bite should not be killed and they must be tested for rabies and it will make it easier for those who the particular dog has bitten.