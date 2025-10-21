Imphal: Manipur police on Monday arrested an individual for stealing a bi-cycle during their drives to curb motor vehicle offences in the northern parts of the Kangpokpi district, officials reported on Tuesday.

Mangminhao Kipgen (20), a resident of P. Khothah village, under Kangpokpi police station, Kangpokpi district was arrested. Three mobile phones and a cycle which were reportedly stolen earlier were recovered from him.

He was caught during a routine vehicle check after being identified for suspicious movement.

The police reported that as a part of the routine drive, the police issued 24 challans to motor vehicle offenders, amounting a total of Rs. 50,500/-. Tinted films from 4 vehicles were removed.

Movement of 674 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-37 linking Imphal to Silchar has been ensured. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

The report added that a total of 114 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley, however none was detained.



