Imphal: Manipur security forces seized seven Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and varied weaponry across three districts in a 36-hour operation.

The sweep targeted vulnerable areas in Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Churachandpur, Bishnupur, and Imphal East districts of Manipur.

Assam Rifles in Moreh, Tengnoupal district, spotted suspicious activity near ChikimVeng’s District Council Complex during a patrol. With trained dogs, they unearthed 4 IEDs, prompting cordoning off and a thorough search.

Assam Rifles‘ Area Domination Patrol near Moreh Bypass found 2 more IEDs, explosives, and assorted wires. In Imphal East, a local IED bomb, an SMC carbine, grenades, and pistols were seized.

Security forces remain vigilant, conducting search operations and area domination patrols to maintain safety and apprehend perpetrators.