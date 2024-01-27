Imphal: Manipur Police in an operation across the state on Saturday, arrested six individuals and seized a cache of weapons and ammunition.

In Imphal West, Manipur Police apprehended six people, including a member of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF), following a firing incident near the PWD Office.

Police also confiscated a 9mm pistol loaded with three rounds, a white Bolero vehicle, and nine mobile phones from the suspects.

Meanwhile, in Moreh, Tengnoupal District, Assam Rifles personnel uncovered a concealed bag containing a 12-bore rifle, six rounds of ammunition, and a rifle cover during an area domination patrol.

The bag was found near the Skill Development Centre Building.

All arrested individuals and the recovered weapons and ammunition were handed over to the respective police stations for further legal proceedings.