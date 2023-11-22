IMPHAL: The 48-hour total shutdown imposed by the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) disrupted normal life in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.

The shutdown was called in protest against the killing of two Kuki-Zo individuals, including a 6th India Reserve Battalion (IRB) personnel, in an ambush by armed men on November 20.

The CoTU has demanded that the Central Government intervene and hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Shutdown supporters and CoTU volunteers were seen strictly enforcing the shutdown along National Highway 2 (NH-2) between Imphal and Dimapur.

They burned tires on the road and blocked NH-2 at various locations in the Kangpokpi district up to Gamgiphai.

All shops, business establishments, and educational institutions remained closed during the shutdown.

Emergency services, including media, medical, water supply, and CoTU volunteers, were exempted from the shutdown. No untoward incidents have been reported so far.

The shutdown will conclude at 6:00 PM on November 22, 2023.