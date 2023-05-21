IMPHAL: As many as 4747 students from Manipur, who were displaced due to the recent violence in the state, will be provided with learning materials.

Distribution of the learning materials, including books and uniforms, for the displaced students in violence-hit Manipur will begin soon, officials informed.

Moreover, the Manipur education department is also making arrangements for volunteer teachers, who will impart lessons to the affected students.

The distribution of the learning materials will be conducted through the zonal education officers and directorate of school education, Manipur.

This was informed by Manipur education minister Th Basantakumar Singh while briefing the media in Imphal.

“The government has started to gather information about the students, who were displaced due to the recent violence in the state,” the Manipur minister said.

“Currently, a total of 4747 affected students, between pre-primary to class XII, are staying in relief camps,” he added.

Also read: It was government’s failure: CM Biren Singh on Manipur violence

It may be mentioned here that over 26,000 people, who were displaced in the violence, are currently staying in relief camps across Manipur.

Of the total 4747 displaced students, 2217 are camping at relief camps in Bishnupur district of Manipur.

On the other hand, 932 such displaced Manipur students are staying at Kangpokpi and 66 in Kakching district of Manipur.

It may be mentioned here that recent violence in Manipur claimed over 70 lives and thousands displaced.

Around 10,000 army and para-military personnel were deployed to restore normalcy in Manipur.

Meanwhile, trucks carrying essential commodities to violence-hit Manipur are plying with a special security cover.

Army and Assam Rifles along with the state government, Manipur police and central armed police forces are working in close coordination to assure protection to vehicles carrying such goods.

“…stock of essential supplies in the state was dwindling and beginning to reach critical levels which resulted in planning movement through NH 37,” a defence source stated.