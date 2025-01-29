Manipur: 4.8 hectares of poppy cultivation razed in Senapati

Imphal: Approximately 4.8 hectares of poppy cultivations were razed to ground before its harvesting period at the Kangjang hill ranges in Senapati, Manipur bordering Nagaland on the north.

Three huts constructed inside the poppy field were also dismantled by the forces during the drive.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Officials said on Wednesday that as a part of the ongoing war on drug campaigns, around 100 officials of the Indian Union comprising of Senapati district Police, Forest Department, and District Administration destroyed 4.8 hectares of illicit poppy cultivation at Kangjang Hills, Senapati.

No arrests have been made in this connection, as the cultivators are on the run, the police said, adding that they are trying to book the individual(s) responsible for the illegal opium plant cultivation.

An FIR has been registered in this regard.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!