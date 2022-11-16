IMPHAL: At least 31 militants from different valley-based underground groups of Manipur laid down arms in Imphal on Wednesday.

Manipur chief minister Biren Singh welcomed the 31 cadres of different militant groups to the mainstream at a ceremony at the premises of 1st Battalion Manipur Rifles.

Manipur CM Biren Singh appreciated the surrendered militants for returning to mainstream.

“I extend a hearty welcome to the 31 cadres of different UG groups for laying down their arms during a homecoming ceremony at 1 MR Banquet Hall, Imphal today,” said Manipur CM Biren Singh.

He added: “It is my firm belief that many more will return to the mainstream and join the work to build a progressive Manipur.”

The Manipur chief minister added that the state government is open for talks with all militant groups, so as the cadres can return to the mainstream.

He also appealed to the security forces operating in Manipur to cooperate with the state government to bring back members of UG groups to the mainstream.

The 31 surrendered militants included 17 from KCP (PWG), 4 from UNLF, 6 from PREPAK, 3 from KYKL and 1 from PREPAK (VC).

The surrendered cadres laid down arms before the Chief Minister, which consisted of: one M16 Rifle, one M4 Carbine, one Lathod gun, one single barrel rifle, seven 32 Pistol, three 22 Pistol and one 12 mm bore Pistol along with five cartridges, three Lathod Shell, one IED and three live rounds.