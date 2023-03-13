Imphal: Law enforcement agencies arrested four individuals in connection with a banned organization over the past 36 hours in Manipur.

Three members of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) were apprehended from Kakwa Nameirakpam Leikai in Imphal West district, along with a 9mm pistol, 30 live rounds, two magazines, two Chinese hand grenades, and three mobile handsets.

Meanwhile, an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (N) was arrested from T Leishang Kotland village of Kangpokpi District.

The individual, identified as Liren Chiru alias Naoba (23) had been recruited into the outfit in 2022 and had received a 45-day basic military training in Myanmar.

He was involved in recruitment, extortion, and smuggling of arms from across the border.

All four individuals were handed over to the concerned police stations.