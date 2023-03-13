GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria interacted with 38 international delegates who are the members of political parties, entrepreneurs and rising leaders in their respective countries who came from Chile, Ecuador, Kenya, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Suriname and Switzerland at Raj Bhavan today.

Talking to the delegation, Shri Kataria extended his greetings and good wishes to them and said, “Our country India has a unique heritage of knowledge sharing, public discourse and intellectual propriety. India is the most ancient civilization and has always been looked upon by the world as a land of wealth and wisdom.”

The Governor also said that India’s North East is a rich region where nature, the people and their unique culture give energy and synergy to the development of the nation. India’s North East is known for its pristine beauty and abundant natural resources and Assam is one of the most important states in the North East. The state serves as the gateway to not only other states of the North East but also ASEAN countries. The state is also a melting pot of colourful cultures. Each tribe and ethnicity of the state has its unique culture. All the cultures, with their unique traditions, music, dance and their mouth watering delicacies provide life giving prosperities to one culture that is the culture of the country.

Shri Katria also said, “Assam embraces several beautiful tribes, sub-tribes and people belonging to different ethnic groups. Assam is also a holy land of Maa Kamakhya and Great Mahapurush Sankardeva whose blessings and teachings are helping in charting out our roadmap to guide us to strengthen our endeavour in making India a Viswa Guru.”

It may be mentioned that as a part of the celebration of 75 years of India’s Independence, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has organised the Gen Next Democracy Network Programme to emphasize India’s rich democratic traditions. The Prime Minister Shri Modi had highlighted India’s democratic credentials by calling India as the “Mother of Democracy”.

Under this programme, ICCR invited young leaders from 75 democratic countries to India to get a glimpse of the country’s democracy.