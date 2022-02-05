GUWAHATI: Troops of Assam Rifles have nabbed three active National Socialist Council of Nagaland (IM) militants at Bolkot village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

Acting on specific information about NSCN (IM) militants carrying out extortion activities, the Jwalamukhi Battalion of the 22 Sector Assam Rifles launched an operation on Thursday.

During the operations, the Assam Rifles team managed to nab three rebels belonging to the proscribed NSCN (IM).

The detained NSCN (IM) militants have been identified as Maithon Liangmai 50, Mairikinang Abonmei, 50, and Siraibou Malangmai, 28, all residents of Langka village Kangpokpi district.



One 7.65 pistol and three live rounds, a magazine, one country made shotgun with 11 cartridges, one country made hunting gun and 37 extortion slips were recovered from their possession.

The arrested NSCN (IM) militants have been handed over to the Sapermeina police station along with the seized items.