Imphal: Three cadres belonging to the Hmar People’s Convention (Democracy) have been arrested along with a huge cache of arms, ammunition, a car, and incriminating documents in an operation at Muolvaiphei village in Manipur, police said on Monday.

The HPC (D) is a proscribed outfit demanding an autonomous district council for the Hmar people living in the northeastern part of the states adjoining Manipur and Mizoram.

On receiving reliable information, Churachandpur district police raided and arrested the three Hmar rebels while trying to extort money from vehicles plying along the Churachandpur-Sugnu road at Muolvaiphei village near KT Spring at around 9.10 am on Saturday in Churachandpur district bordering Myanmar on the south, official police said.

The weapons seized from them included one airsoft gun M4A1 with one magazine, one Smith and Wesson M&P 40.177 (4.5 mm caliber) BB gun air pistol with one magazine, and one holster were seized from the possession of Lalram-hlun Lungtau.

Besides, one red-color Maruti 800 car and three mobile phones (Oppo F-17, Redmi 10, and Vivo-1816) have also been recovered from them.

The arrested cadres have been identified as Lalramhlun Lungtau alias Daa alias Rama, 32; Vanlalthang alias VL, 40, and Lalthralhun Joute alias Lalthra, 37.

A case under Arms Act has been registered against the arrested persons for further investigations, the police added.