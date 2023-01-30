IMPHAL: Troopers of the Assam Rifles have recovered and seized brown sugar worth nearly Rs 7 crore in Manipur.

An alleged drugs smuggler has been apprehended by the security agencies and recovered 3.443 kgs of brown sugar valued at Rs 6.80 crore in the international market.

The seizure of the drugs was made along the India-Myanmar border in the Manipur sector during the past 48 hours, a defense statement said.

Tengnoupal Battalion under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South) foiled cross-border smuggling of Brown Sugar at Village Khudengthabi, Tengnoupal district of Manipur bordering Myanmar, the statement stated.

Based on specific input, the team launched an operation at Khudengthabi village in Manipur to prevent the smuggling of contraband items.

During the operation, 525 grams of brown sugar in 12 packets were recovered.

The seized narcotics drugs were assessed to be worth Rs 1.05 crore, the statement said.

Earlier, security agencies apprehended one individual with 2.918 kg og brown sugar worth Rs 5.83 crore.

The apprehended individual along with brown sugar and vehicle was handed over to the police for further legal proceedings, the statement added.